Single-family residence sells in Petaluma for $1.1 million

1747 Zinfandel Drive (Google Street View)

A 2,325-square-foot house built in 1992 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 1747 Zinfandel Drive in Petaluma was sold on Aug. 30, 2023. The $1,075,000 purchase price works out to $462 per square foot. This two-story house boasts a generous living space with five bedrooms and four baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On Claret Court in Petaluma in May 2023 a 1,502-square-foot home was sold for $937,000, a price per square foot of $624. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 1,548-square-foot home on Sandstone Drive in Petaluma sold for $845,000, a price per square foot of $546. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,729-square-foot home at 748 Riesling Road in Petaluma sold in February 2023 for $1,025,000, a price per square foot of $376. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.