Single-family residence sells in Petaluma for $1.3 million

The spacious property located at 380 Raven Way in Petaluma was sold on July 11, 2023. The $1,262,500 purchase price works out to $489 per square foot. The house, built in 2000, has an interior space of 2,582 square feet. This two-story home offers a roomy layout with four bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. In addition, the home is equipped with a detached two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently. The property's lot measures 4,791 square feet square feet in area.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On Ingram Way in Petaluma in April 2023 a 1,745-square-foot home was sold for $1,007,000, a price per square foot of $577. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In December 2022, a 3,002-square-foot home on Mallard Lane in Petaluma sold for $1,125,000, a price per square foot of $375. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,911-square-foot home at 497 Grey Owl Drive in Petaluma sold in January 2023 for $884,000, a price per square foot of $463. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.