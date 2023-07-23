Single-family residence sells in Petaluma for $2.2 million

The spacious historic property located at 707 D Street in Petaluma was sold on June 30, 2023. The $2,210,000 purchase price works out to $711 per square foot. The house, built in 1910, has an interior space of 3,110 square feet. This two-story home offers a roomy layout with four bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house is equipped with a one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity. The lot size of the property measures an impressive 8,276 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On Eighth Street in Petaluma in February 2023 a 1,684-square-foot home was sold for $925,000, a price per square foot of $549. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In June 2023, a 2,037-square-foot home on Douglas Street in Petaluma sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $466. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,516-square-foot home at 931 B Street in Petaluma sold in January 2023 for $1,200,000, a price per square foot of $477. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.