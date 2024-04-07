Single-family residence sells in Petaluma for $500,000

420 East D Street (Google Street View)

A 1,176-square-foot house built in 1900 has changed hands.

The historic property located at 420 East D Street in Petaluma was sold on March 20, 2024. The $500,000 purchase price works out to $425 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story house consists of two bedrooms and one bath. In addition, the home is equipped with a detached one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity. The lot of the property covers an area of 5,227 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Wilson Street in Petaluma in March 2023 a 1,237-square-foot home was sold for $698,000, a price per square foot of $564. The home has 1 bedroom 1 bathroom.

A 839-square-foot home at 610 East D Street in Petaluma sold in April 2023 for $755,000, a price per square foot of $900. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In July 2023, a 1,728-square-foot home on Vallejo Street in Petaluma sold for $985,000, a price per square foot of $570. The home has 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

