Single-family residence sells in Petaluma for $550,000

A 1,344-square-foot house built in 1955 has changed hands. The property located at 42 Burlington Drive in Petaluma was sold on June 2, 2023, for $550,000, or $409 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage as well as one parking space. The unit sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A 951-square-foot home at 42 Payran Street in Petaluma sold in May 2023 for $745,000, a price per square foot of $783. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In April 2023, a 994-square-foot home on Rio Vista Way in Petaluma sold for $630,000, a price per square foot of $634. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Jeffrey Drive in Petaluma in January 2023 a 1,025-square-foot home was sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $663. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.