Single-family residence sells in Petaluma for $620,000

A 1,148-square-foot house built in 1920 has changed hands. The historic property located at 16 Cochrane Way in Petaluma was sold on May 19, 2023. The $620,000 purchase price works out to $540 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 6,969-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In February 2023, a 1,514-square-foot home on Sixth Street in Petaluma sold for $811,000, a price per square foot of $536.

A 1,967-square-foot home at 1009 Country Club Drive in Petaluma sold in February 2023 for $999,000, a price per square foot of $508.

On Colinda Drive in Petaluma in May 2023 a 1,366-square-foot home was sold for $925,000, a price per square foot of $677.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.