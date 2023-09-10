Single-family residence sells in Petaluma for $672,500

1304 South McDowell Boulevard (Google Street View)

The spacious property located at 1304 South McDowell Boulevard in Petaluma was sold on Aug. 17, 2023 for $672,500, or $292 per square foot.

The house, built in 1970, has an interior space of 2,300 square feet. This single-story home boasts a generous living space with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The home's exterior showcases roofing materials crafted from composition shingles. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the house provides an attached two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In March 2023, a 2,188-square-foot home on Wieling Way in Petaluma sold for $925,000, a price per square foot of $423. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,030-square-foot home at 1558 Henry Way in Petaluma sold in June 2023 for $1,077,500, a price per square foot of $531. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Saint Vincent Court in Petaluma in May 2023 a 2,367-square-foot home was sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $296. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.