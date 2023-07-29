Single-family residence sells in Petaluma for $714,000

The property located at 100 Arlington Drive in Petaluma was sold on July 10, 2023 for $714,000, or $624 per square foot. The house, built in 1955, has an interior space of 1,144 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house is equipped with an attached two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently. Situated on a spacious 6,969-square-foot lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 1,344-square-foot home at 42 Burlington Drive in Petaluma sold in June 2023 for $550,000, a price per square foot of $409. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In January 2023, a 1,025-square-foot home on Jeffrey Drive in Petaluma sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $663. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Payran Street in Petaluma in May 2023 a 951-square-foot home was sold for $745,000, a price per square foot of $783. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.