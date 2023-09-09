Single-family residence sells in Petaluma for $740,000

A house located at 1617 Jeffrey Drive in Petaluma has a new owner.

The 1,397-square-foot property, built in 1964, was sold on Aug. 21, 2023, for $740,000, or $530 per square foot. This single-story home offers a capacious living environment with its four bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home features a garage.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 1,513-square-foot home at 115 Rene Drive in Petaluma sold in May 2023 for $740,000, a price per square foot of $489. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On East Madison Street in Petaluma in June 2023 a 1,463-square-foot home was sold for $775,000, a price per square foot of $530. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In July 2023, a 1,025-square-foot home on Lauren Drive in Petaluma sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $683. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.