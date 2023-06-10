Single-family residence sells in Petaluma for $745,000

A 951-square-foot house built in 1950 has changed hands. The property located at 42 Payran Street in Petaluma was sold on May 18, 2023. The $745,000 purchase price works out to $783 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 5,227-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Madison Street in Petaluma in January 2023 a 1,047-square-foot home was sold for $545,000, a price per square foot of $521.

A 1,186-square-foot home at 139 West Payran Street in Petaluma sold in March 2023 for $445,000, a price per square foot of $375.

In February 2023, a 1,144-square-foot home on Jess Avenue in Petaluma sold for $770,000, a price per square foot of $673.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.