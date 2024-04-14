Single-family residence sells in Petaluma for $749,000

330 Walnut Street (Google Street View)

A historic house located at 330 Walnut Street in Petaluma has a new owner.

The 892-square-foot property, built in 1900, was sold on March 25, 2024.

The $749,000 purchase price works out to $840 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and one bath. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home comes with a detached one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage. The property sits on a 5,227-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 2,016-square-foot home at 401 Walnut Street in Petaluma sold in May 2023 for $1,226,000, a price per square foot of $608. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Walnut Street in Petaluma in November 2023 a 2,777-square-foot home was sold for $1,825,500, a price per square foot of $657. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 1,854-square-foot home on Prospect Street in Petaluma sold for $1,200,000, a price per square foot of $647. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.