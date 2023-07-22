Single-family residence sells in Petaluma for $750,000

A house located at 2040 Willow Drive in Petaluma has new owners. The 1,463-square-foot property, built in 1969, was sold on July 3, 2023. The $750,000 purchase price works out to $513 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two baths. On the exterior, the home features wood shake roofing / shingles. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home provides a one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage. The lot size of the property measures an impressive 7,405 square feet.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 1,882-square-foot home at 433 Garfield Drive in Petaluma sold in March 2023 for $838,000, a price per square foot of $445. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,656-square-foot home on Garfield Drive in Petaluma sold for $815,000, a price per square foot of $492. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Brandy Court in Petaluma in March 2023 a 2,128-square-foot home was sold for $915,000, a price per square foot of $430. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

