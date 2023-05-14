Single-family residence sells in Petaluma for $800,000

A house located at 844 Daniel Drive in Petaluma has new owners. The 1,469-square-foot property, built in 1970, was sold on April 25, 2023, for $800,000, or $545 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The backyard also has a pool. The unit sits on a 6,534-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 1,092-square-foot home at 1434 Debra Drive in Petaluma sold in February 2023 for $740,000, a price per square foot of $678.

On Carob Court in Petaluma in January 2023 a 1,785-square-foot home was sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $381.

In December 2022, a 1,565-square-foot home on Pacific Avenue in Petaluma sold for $725,000, a price per square foot of $463.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.