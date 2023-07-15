Single-family residence sells in Petaluma for $879,000

A 1,806-square-foot house built in 1989 has changed hands. The property located at 9 Allegheny Court in Petaluma was sold on June 26, 2023. The $879,000 purchase price works out to $487 per square foot. This two-story house boasts a generous living space with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home is equipped with a one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity. The property occupies a sizable 5,662-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In April 2023, a 1,895-square-foot home on Hogwarts Circle in Petaluma sold for $890,000, a price per square foot of $470. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Liverpool Way in Petaluma in December 2022 a 2,070-square-foot home was sold for $865,000, a price per square foot of $418. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,502-square-foot home at 909 Claret Court in Petaluma sold in May 2023 for $937,000, a price per square foot of $624. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.