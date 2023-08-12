Single-family residence sells in Petaluma for $908,500

A 1,864-square-foot house built in 1985 has changed hands. The property located at 2024 Caulfield Lane in Petaluma was sold on July 21, 2023. The $908,500 purchase price works out to $487 per square foot. This single-story house offers a spacious layout with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home features a one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 8,712 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

On Bluegrass Drive in Petaluma in May 2023 a 2,223-square-foot home was sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $427. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In July 2023, a 1,680-square-foot home on Meadowview Drive in Petaluma sold for $855,000, a price per square foot of $509. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,226-square-foot home at 744 Ely Boulevard in Petaluma sold in April 2023 for $839,000, a price per square foot of $377. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.