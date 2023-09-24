Single-family residence sells in Petaluma for $930,000

1709 Orinda Court (Google Street View)

The property located at 1709 Orinda Court in Petaluma was sold on Sept. 8, 2023 for $930,000, or $585 per square foot.

The house, built in 1969, has an interior space of 1,590 square feet. This single-story house offers a capacious living environment with its four bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house features a one-car garage.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 1,408-square-foot home at 1533 McGregor Avenue in Petaluma sold in March 2023 for $765,000, a price per square foot of $543. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,435-square-foot home on Eastside Circle in Petaluma sold for $785,000, a price per square foot of $547. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Alta Drive in Petaluma in August 2023 a 1,652-square-foot home was sold for $808,000, a price per square foot of $489. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.