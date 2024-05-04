Single-family residence sells in Petaluma for $958,000

6 Turquoise Court (Google Street View)

The spacious property located at 6 Turquoise Court in Petaluma was sold on April 8, 2024 for $958,000, or $382 per square foot.

The house, built in 2011, has an interior space of 2,510 square feet.

This two-story house boasts a generous living space with four bedrooms and three baths. Additionally, the house features an attached two-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs. The lot of the property covers an area of 5,360 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 3,141-square-foot home at 214 Jacquelyn Lane in Petaluma sold in August 2023 for $1,310,000, a price per square foot of $417. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 3,368-square-foot home on Alexa Court in Petaluma sold for $1,550,000, a price per square foot of $460. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

On Rovina Lane in Petaluma in June 2023 a 3,353-square-foot home was sold for $1,400,000, a price per square foot of $418. The home has 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.