Single-family residence sells in Rohnert Park for $1.1 million

The spacious property located at 5775 Dolores Drive in Rohnert Park was sold on June 21, 2023 for $1,070,000, or $413 per square foot. The house, built in 1976, has an interior space of 2,593 square feet. This two-story house has five bedrooms and three baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. In addition, the house features an attached two-car garage. Situated on a spacious 8,276-square-foot lot, the property offers ample outdoor space along with the added bonus of a pool.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In May 2023, a 2,039-square-foot home on Dexter Circle in Rohnert Park sold for $730,000, a price per square foot of $358. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,269-square-foot home at 5732 Dexter Circle in Rohnert Park sold in March 2023 for $840,000, a price per square foot of $370. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Dexter Circle in Rohnert Park in January 2023 a 2,470-square-foot home was sold for $810,000, a price per square foot of $328. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.