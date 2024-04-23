Single-family residence sells in Rohnert Park for $481,500

509 Lanyard Court (Google Street View)

The property located at 509 Lanyard Court in Rohnert Park was sold on April 3, 2024 for $481,500, or $409 per square foot.

The house, built in 1973, has an interior space of 1,176 square feet.

This single-story home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house is equipped with a one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area. The property is situated on a lot spanning 9,147 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

In July 2023, a 1,446-square-foot home on Veronda Avenue in Cotati sold for $860,000, a price per square foot of $595. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,627-square-foot home at 236 Veronda Avenue in Cotati sold in November 2023 for $845,000, a price per square foot of $519. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Landsdown Circle in Rohnert Park in June 2023 a 1,472-square-foot home was sold for $725,000, a price per square foot of $493. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

