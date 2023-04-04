3-bedroom Rohnert Park house sells for $560,000

A 1,232-square-foot house built in 1985 has changed hands. The property located at 145 Francis Circle in Rohnert Park was sold on Feb. 28, 2023. The $560,000 purchase price works out to $455 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 2,613-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

On Hudis Street in Rohnert Park in December 2022 a 2,234-square-foot home was sold for $905,000, a price per square foot of $405.

A 2,234-square-foot home at 4951 Filament Street in Rohnert Park sold in March 2023 for $790,000, a price per square foot of $354.

In January 2023, a 2,470-square-foot home on Dexter Circle in Rohnert Park sold for $810,000, a price per square foot of $328.

