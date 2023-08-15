Single-family residence sells in Rohnert Park for $600,000

A house located at 835 Loadstone Court in Rohnert Park has new owners. The 882-square-foot property, built in 1973, was sold on July 24, 2023. The $600,000 purchase price works out to $680 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house includes two bedrooms and one bath. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house features an attached two-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs. The property occupies a sizable 8,712-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

On Marque Drive in Rohnert Park in July 2023 a 1,883-square-foot home was sold for $759,000, a price per square foot of $403. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,408-square-foot home at 843 Lilac Way in Rohnert Park sold in May 2023 for $680,000, a price per square foot of $483. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In July 2023, a 1,344-square-foot home on Lorraine Court in Rohnert Park sold for $735,000, a price per square foot of $547. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

