Single-family residence sells in Rohnert Park for $650,000

The spacious property located at 941 Elsa Court in Rohnert Park was sold on April 14, 2023 for $650,000, or $292 per square foot. The house, built in 1974, has an interior space of 2,226 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on an 8,276-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

A 1,437-square-foot home at 6076 Elsa Avenue in Rohnert Park sold in January 2023 for $450,000, a price per square foot of $313.

In March 2023, a 2,584-square-foot home on San Bruno Court in Rohnert Park sold for $612,000, a price per square foot of $237.

On Santa Cruz Way in Rohnert Park in March 2023 a 1,662-square-foot home was sold for $760,000, a price per square foot of $457.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.