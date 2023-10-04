Single-family residence sells in Rohnert Park for $651,500

1316 Garmont Court (Google Street View)

A house located at 1316 Garmont Court in Rohnert Park has a new owner.

The 1,190-square-foot property, built in 1981, was sold on Sept. 19, 2023, for $651,500, or $547 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two baths. Outside, the home presents roofing composed of composition shingles materials. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house provides a one-car garage.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Gaspar Court in Rohnert Park in July 2023 a 980-square-foot home was sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $714. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,576-square-foot home on Heath Circle in Rohnert Park sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $431. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,648-square-foot home at 1332 Gillpepper Lane in Rohnert Park sold in May 2023 for $850,000, a price per square foot of $516. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

