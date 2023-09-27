Single-family residence sells in Rohnert Park for $655,000

7114 Adele Avenue (Google Street View)

A house located at 7114 Adele Avenue in Rohnert Park has a new owner.

The 1,108-square-foot property, built in 1960, was sold on Sept. 8, 2023. The $655,000 purchase price works out to $591 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house features an attached two-car garage.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In May 2023, a 1,131-square-foot home on Adele Avenue in Rohnert Park sold for $675,000, a price per square foot of $597. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Alma Avenue in Rohnert Park in August 2023 a 1,184-square-foot home was sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $549. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,200-square-foot home at 425 Arlen Drive in Rohnert Park sold in March 2023 for $425,000, a price per square foot of $354. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.