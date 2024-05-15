Single-family residence sells in Rohnert Park for $675,000

8004 Manor Court (Google Street View)

A house located at 8004 Manor Court in Rohnert Park has a new owner.

The 1,140-square-foot property, built in 1997, was sold on April 24, 2024.

The $675,000 purchase price works out to $592 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. The property occupies a lot of 3,920 square feet.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In July 2023, a 1,883-square-foot home on Marque Drive in Rohnert Park sold for $759,000, a price per square foot of $403. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Marque Drive in Rohnert Park in February 2024 a 1,883-square-foot home was sold for $845,000, a price per square foot of $449. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,408-square-foot home at 8342 Lombard Way in Rohnert Park sold in February 2024 for $645,000, a price per square foot of $458. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.