Single-family residence sells in Rohnert Park for $680,000

A 1,452-square-foot house built in 1979 has changed hands. The property located at 6558 Jubilee Court in Rohnert Park was sold on June 21, 2023, for $680,000, or $468 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home is equipped with a one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 9,583 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Jade Court in Rohnert Park in December 2022 a 1,648-square-foot home was sold for $714,500, a price per square foot of $434. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,452-square-foot home on Jasmine Circle in Rohnert Park sold for $665,000, a price per square foot of $458. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,342-square-foot home at 1316 Jasmine Circle in Rohnert Park sold in June 2023 for $700,000, a price per square foot of $522. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.