Single-family residence sells in Rohnert Park for $700,000

A 1,366-square-foot house built in 1971 has changed hands. The property located at 7961 Santa Barbara Drive in Rohnert Park was sold on June 7, 2023. The $700,000 purchase price works out to $512 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

In January 2023, a 1,269-square-foot home on Burton Avenue in Rohnert Park sold for $640,000, a price per square foot of $504. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,434-square-foot home at 703 Brett Avenue in Rohnert Park sold in May 2023 for $700,000, a price per square foot of $488. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Barry Court in Rohnert Park in April 2023 a 1,400-square-foot home was sold for $670,000, a price per square foot of $479. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.