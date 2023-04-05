Single-family residence sells in Rohnert Park for $735,000

The property located at 6346 Santa Clara Place in Rohnert Park was sold on March 15, 2023. The $735,000 purchase price works out to $467 per square foot. The house, built in 1976, has an interior space of 1,575 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 6,969-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On San Francisco Court in Rohnert Park in February 2023 a 2,091-square-foot home was sold for $744,000, a price per square foot of $356.

In March 2023, a 1,662-square-foot home on Santa Cruz Way in Rohnert Park sold for $760,000, a price per square foot of $457.

A 2,584-square-foot home at 6170 San Bruno Court in Rohnert Park sold in March 2023 for $612,000, a price per square foot of $237.

