Single-family residence sells in Rohnert Park for $759,000

7625 Melody Drive (Google Street View)

A 1,895-square-foot house built in 1989 has changed hands.

The property located at 7625 Melody Drive in Rohnert Park was sold on March 25, 2024. The $759,000 purchase price works out to $401 per square foot.

This two-story house has three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house features a two-car garage. The property sits on a 3,920-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 1,961-square-foot home at 1271 Marlene Court in Rohnert Park sold in April 2023 for $725,000, a price per square foot of $370. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In February 2024, a 1,620-square-foot home on Medallion Way in Rohnert Park sold for $740,000, a price per square foot of $457. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Breen Way in Cotati in February 2023 a 1,328-square-foot home was sold for $645,000, a price per square foot of $486. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

