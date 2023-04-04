Single-family residence sells in Rohnert Park for $760,000

A house located at 1020 Santa Cruz Way in Rohnert Park has new owners. The 1,662-square-foot property, built in 1977, was sold on March 16, 2023, for $760,000, or $457 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 1,575-square-foot home at 6346 Santa Clara Place in Rohnert Park sold in March 2023 for $735,000, a price per square foot of $467.

On San Francisco Court in Rohnert Park in February 2023 a 2,091-square-foot home was sold for $744,000, a price per square foot of $356.

In January 2023, a 1,437-square-foot home on Elsa Avenue in Rohnert Park sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $313.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.