Single-family residence sells in Rohnert Park for $782,000

A house located at 1532 Galaxy Court in Rohnert Park has new owners. The 1,711-square-foot property, built in 1984, was sold on July 17, 2023. The $782,000 purchase price works out to $457 per square foot. This single-story home has three bedrooms and two baths. On the exterior, the house is characterized by the use of wood shake roofing / shingles. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home provides a one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage. The lot of the property covers a substancial area of 6,098 square feet.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On Griffin Way in Rohnert Park in July 2023 a 2,067-square-foot home was sold for $822,000, a price per square foot of $398. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In January 2023, a 2,318-square-foot home on Golf Course Drive in Rohnert Park sold for $810,000, a price per square foot of $349. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 980-square-foot home at 1517 Holly Avenue in Rohnert Park sold in December 2022 for $635,000, a price per square foot of $648. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.