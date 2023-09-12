Single-family residence sells in Rohnert Park for $785,000

1407 Muir Place (Google Street View)

A 2,216-square-foot house built in 1989 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 1407 Muir Place in Rohnert Park was sold on Aug. 24, 2023, for $785,000, or $354 per square foot. This two-story home offers a spacious layout with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home comes with an attached two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In July 2023, a 1,816-square-foot home on Mathias Place in Rohnert Park sold for $775,000, a price per square foot of $427. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Manchester Avenue in Rohnert Park in February 2023 a 2,416-square-foot home was sold for $840,000, a price per square foot of $348. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 3,080-square-foot home at 8043 Mammoth Drive in Rohnert Park sold in July 2023 for $875,000, a price per square foot of $284. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

