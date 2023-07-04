Single-family residence sells in Rohnert Park for $819,000

A 2,182-square-foot house built in 2019 has changed hands. The spacious, recently built property located at 5625 Kelsey Place in Rohnert Park was sold on June 12, 2023. The $819,000 purchase price works out to $375 per square foot. The layout of this two-story home includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Additionally, the house comes with an attached two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. The property occupies a lot of 3,330 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 1,910-square-foot home at 5659 Kameron Place in Rohnert Park sold in April 2023 for $800,000, a price per square foot of $419. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,910-square-foot home on Kelsey Place in Rohnert Park sold for $820,000, a price per square foot of $429. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Kingwood Road in Rohnert Park in March 2023 a 1,978-square-foot home was sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $344. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.