Single-family residence sells in Rohnert Park for $822,000

The spacious property located at 1543 Griffin Way in Rohnert Park was sold on July 7, 2023 for $822,000, or $398 per square foot. The house, built in 1983, has an interior space of 2,067 square feet. This two-story house offers a roomy layout with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home is equipped with an attached two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently. The lot of the property covers a substancial area of 6,098 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Holly Avenue in Rohnert Park in December 2022 a 980-square-foot home was sold for $635,000, a price per square foot of $648. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In January 2023, a 2,318-square-foot home on Golf Course Drive in Rohnert Park sold for $810,000, a price per square foot of $349. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,358-square-foot home at 4350 Gloria Court in Rohnert Park sold in February 2023 for $400,000, a price per square foot of $295. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

