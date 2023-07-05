Single-family residence sells in Rohnert Park for $910,000

A spacious house located at 1546 Mallory Place in Rohnert Park has new owners. The 2,722-square-foot property, built in 1991, was sold on June 16, 2023, for $910,000, or $334 per square foot. This two-story home offers a roomy layout with five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Outside, the home presents roofing composed of wood shake roofing / shingles materials. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. Additionally, the home includes a two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. The property occupies a sizable 6,098-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On Mallory Place in Rohnert Park in February 2023 a 2,341-square-foot home was sold for $850,000, a price per square foot of $363. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,692-square-foot home at 8010 Mainsail Drive in Rohnert Park sold in April 2023 for $811,500, a price per square foot of $480. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 1,851-square-foot home on Marlin Place in Rohnert Park sold for $790,000, a price per square foot of $427. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

