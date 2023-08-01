Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $1.1 million

A spacious house located at 5054 Fravel Lane in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 2,622-square-foot property, built in 1977, was sold on July 12, 2023. The $1,050,000 purchase price works out to $400 per square foot. The layout of this two-story house consists of three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. Additionally, the home is equipped with an attached two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently. The property occupies a sizable 0.3-acre lot which provides abundant outdoor space, including a pool.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 2,173-square-foot home at 5029 Dupont Drive in Santa Rosa sold in December 2022 for $870,000, a price per square foot of $400. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Marit Drive in Santa Rosa in July 2023 a 1,730-square-foot home was sold for $805,000, a price per square foot of $465. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 1,400-square-foot home on Gold Lake Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $585,000, a price per square foot of $418. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.