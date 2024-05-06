Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $1.1 million

The spacious property located at 884 Wildwood Trail in Santa Rosa was sold on April 12, 2024.

The $1,050,000 purchase price works out to $492 per square foot.

The house, built in 1961, has an interior space of 2,133 square feet.

The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house includes a two-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.9-acre.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 1,761-square-foot home at 580 Los Alamos Road in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $885,000, a price per square foot of $503. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Grayhawk Place in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 3,139-square-foot home was sold for $2,000,000, a price per square foot of $637. The home has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.

In July 2023, a 3,704-square-foot home on Great Heron Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $1,525,000, a price per square foot of $412. The home has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.

