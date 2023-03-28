Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $1.1 million

A spacious house located at 309 Pacific Heights Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 2,851-square-foot property, built in 1988, was sold on Feb. 28, 2023. The $1,070,000 purchase price works out to $375 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.