Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $1.2 million

1835 Los Olivos Road (Google Street View)

A 2,134-square-foot house built in 1986 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 1835 Los Olivos Road in Santa Rosa was sold on Sept. 6, 2023, for $1,160,000, or $544 per square foot. This two-story house presents a roomy floor plan, featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. In addition, the house includes an attached two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 4,256-square-foot home at 4850 Montecito Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $2,942,000, a price per square foot of $691. The home has 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,966-square-foot home on Los Olivos Road in Santa Rosa sold for $860,000, a price per square foot of $437. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Manzanita Avenue in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 2,886-square-foot home was sold for $1,594,500, a price per square foot of $552. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

