Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $1.2 million

The spacious property located at 664 Wild Oak Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on March 16, 2023. The $1,160,000 purchase price works out to $558 per square foot. The house, built in 1980, has an interior space of 2,080 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In February 2023, a 1,870-square-foot home on Hillsdale Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $428.

On Deerfield Circle in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 1,466-square-foot home was sold for $710,000, a price per square foot of $484.

A 1,560-square-foot home at 321 Green Field Circle in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $742,000, a price per square foot of $476.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.