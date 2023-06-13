Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $1.3 million

A spacious house located at 2227 Old Ranch Place in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 2,530-square-foot property, built in 1991, was sold on May 23, 2023, for $1,310,000, or $518 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 1,822-square-foot home at 2148 San Antonio Drive in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $745,000, a price per square foot of $409.

In March 2023, a 1,680-square-foot home on Horseshoe Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $920,000, a price per square foot of $548.

On Joyce Street in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 1,986-square-foot home was sold for $810,000, a price per square foot of $408.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.