Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $1.4 million

A 2,056-square-foot house built in 2018 has changed hands. The spacious, recently built property located at 1288 Michele Way in Santa Rosa was sold on May 30, 2023. The $1,385,000 purchase price works out to $674 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 0.8-acre lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 4,569-square-foot home at 3958 Saint Andrews Drive in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $2,785,000, a price per square foot of $610. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

On Saint Andrews Drive in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 4,161-square-foot home was sold for $2,850,000, a price per square foot of $685. The home has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.