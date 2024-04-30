Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $1.5 million

2141 East Foothill Drive (Google Street View)

The spacious property located at 2141 East Foothill Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on April 10, 2024 for $1,517,000, or $429 per square foot.

The house, built in 1979, has an interior space of 3,540 square feet.

This three-story home offers a spacious layout with four bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. In addition, the home includes an attached five-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage. The property occupies a lot of 0.7-acre.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

In June 2023, a 2,316-square-foot home on East Foothill Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $1,162,500, a price per square foot of $502. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,872-square-foot home at 2182 Siesta Lane in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $905,000, a price per square foot of $483. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On East Foothill Drive in Santa Rosa in December 2023 a 2,657-square-foot home was sold for $1,155,000, a price per square foot of $435. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.