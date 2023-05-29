Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $1.5 million

A 3,176-square-foot house built in 2019 has changed hands. The spacious, recently built property located at 3760 Repton Way in Santa Rosa was sold on May 15, 2023, for $1,490,000, or $469 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 6,812-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In February 2023, a 2,757-square-foot home on Millbrook Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $1,430,000, a price per square foot of $519.

A 3,169-square-foot home at 3933 Rincon Ridge Drive in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $1,025,000, a price per square foot of $323.

On Newgate Court in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 4,276-square-foot home was sold for $1,300,000, a price per square foot of $304.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.