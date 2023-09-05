Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $1.7 million

The spacious property located at 1818 Morley Way in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 18, 2023. The $1,684,000 purchase price works out to $498 per square foot.

The house, built in 1931, has an interior space of 3,381 square feet. This two-story house presents a roomy floor plan, featuring four bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home provides a garage.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Bryden Lane in Santa Rosa in July 2023 a 1,606-square-foot home was sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $342. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 1,138-square-foot home at 2030 Montecito Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $662,500, a price per square foot of $582. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In March 2023, a 1,260-square-foot home on Diamond Court in Santa Rosa sold for $805,000, a price per square foot of $639. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.