Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $1 million

4746 Newanga Court (Google Street View)

A spacious house located at 4746 Newanga Court in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 2,210-square-foot property, built in 1998, was sold on Aug. 29, 2023. The $1,045,000 purchase price works out to $473 per square foot. This single-story house offers a capacious living environment with its four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

On Lucy Court in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 2,871-square-foot home was sold for $1,050,000, a price per square foot of $366. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,313-square-foot home at 4705 Stonehedge Drive in Santa Rosa sold in August 2023 for $1,100,000, a price per square foot of $476. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 2,805-square-foot home on Devonshire Place in Santa Rosa sold for $1,350,000, a price per square foot of $481. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.