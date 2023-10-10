Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $1 million

2413 Horseshoe Drive (Google Street View)

A house located at 2413 Horseshoe Drive in Santa Rosa has a new owner.

The 1,594-square-foot property, built in 1976, was sold on Sept. 20, 2023. The $1,025,000 purchase price works out to $643 per square foot.

This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. On the exterior, the home features wood shake roofing / shingles. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home comes with an attached two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 1,548-square-foot home at 2005 Contra Costa Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $735,000, a price per square foot of $475. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Horseshoe Drive in Santa Rosa in July 2023 a 1,691-square-foot home was sold for $815,000, a price per square foot of $482. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In July 2023, a 1,602-square-foot home on Siskiyou Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $676,000, a price per square foot of $422. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.