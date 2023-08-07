Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $1 million

A house located at 2304 Eastwood Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 1,914-square-foot property, built in 1966, was sold on July 17, 2023, for $1,000,500, or $523 per square foot. This single-story house boasts a generous living space with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home includes an attached two-car garage. The property encompasses a generous 7,840 square feet of land.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 1,764-square-foot home at 2209 Hillside Drive in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $840,000, a price per square foot of $476. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,506-square-foot home on Hexem Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $835,000, a price per square foot of $554. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Woodside Drive in Santa Rosa in July 2023 a 1,886-square-foot home was sold for $896,000, a price per square foot of $475. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.