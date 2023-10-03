Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $3.9 million

3568 Kendell Hill Drive (Google Street View)

A spacious house located at 3568 Kendell Hill Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 4,841-square-foot property, built in 2015, was sold on Sept. 14, 2023, for $3,900,000, or $806 per square foot. The layout of this two-story home consists of three bedrooms and five baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. Additionally, the house provides an attached three-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes. The property's backyard additionally features a pool.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Daybreak Court in Santa Rosa in August 2023 a 3,118-square-foot home was sold for $1,750,000, a price per square foot of $561. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 7,769-square-foot home at 3522 Daybreak Court in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $2,700,000, a price per square foot of $348. The home has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,696-square-foot home on Sleepy Hollow Court in Santa Rosa sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $560. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.