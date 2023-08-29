Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $3 million

A 4,530-square-foot house built in 2006 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 5212 Montecito Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 11, 2023, for $2,995,000, or $661 per square foot. This two-story house presents a roomy floor plan, featuring four bedrooms and five baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. In addition, the house features an attached five-car garage. The property's backyard additionally features a pool.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 4,256-square-foot home at 4850 Montecito Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $2,942,000, a price per square foot of $691. The home has 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

On Los Olivos Road in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 1,966-square-foot home was sold for $860,000, a price per square foot of $437. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In July 2023, a 3,418-square-foot home on Brush Creek Road in Santa Rosa sold for $1,720,000, a price per square foot of $503. The home has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.